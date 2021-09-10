Notice of Virtual Work Session Schedule Change 9.17.21

Posted By: Greensboro 101 September 10, 2021 9:22 am

Please see attached notice that the City Council virtual Work Session scheduled for Thursday, September 16,2021 at 2 p.m. has been rescheduled to FRIDAY, September 17, 2021 at 1 p.m.

