[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 4807-B Koger Boulevard

GREENSBORO, NC January 25, 2021 – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 7200 gallons of untreated wastewater from our sewer manhole located at 4807-B Koger Boulevard. The discharge occurred on January 25, 2021 for approximately 6 hours due to an accumulation of debris/rags in a 15″ sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge. Several fire hydrants were opened for fresh water to flush the creek and lime was spread on ground surface areas.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

# # #

Danny Simmons, Operations Support Supervisor

City of Greensboro / Water Resources

2602 S. Elm-Eugene Street

PO Box 3136

Greensboro, NC 27406

Office: 336-373-7846 Fax: 336-412-3936

danny.simmons@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:danny.simmons@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.