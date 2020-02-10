Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO, NC (February 8, 2020) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 21,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole located at 2318 Emerywood Road. The discharge occurred on February 6, 2020 for approximately 7 hours, due to high flow rates from heavy rainfall totals accumulated from severe storm conditions. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The area was cleaned and lime was spread on ground surface areas.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

