Please see attached notice of Council Strategy Session change in location on October 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. will NOW be held in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber, in the Melvin Municipal Office Building.

Thank You,

Torie Howell

Assistant City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office

City of Greensboro

PO Box 3136

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

336-373-2396

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>