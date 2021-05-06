Notice: May 11 Board of Education Meeting

The Guilford County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The meeting will take place at 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC.

The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, and AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Cshoptan%40gcsnc.com%7Cf220e274e39d4250195008d910929005%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Members of the public are invited to participate in the Public Comments portion of the meeting by sending an email to boardofed@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardofed@gcsnc.com> with the subject line “PUBLIC COMMENTS, 05/11/2021” by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

Members of the public are also invited to participate in the Public Hearing on the Budget by sending an email to boardofed@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardofed@gcsnc.com> with the subject line “BUDGET HEARING, 05/11/2021” by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12.

The meeting agenda may be accessed by clicking here<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsimbli.eboardsolutions.com%2FSB_Meetings%2FViewMeeting.aspx%3FS%3D11102%26MID%3D9094&data=04%7C01%7Cshoptan%40gcsnc.com%7Cf220e274e39d42501…>.

