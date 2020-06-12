NOTICE June 16, 2020 City Council Virtual Meeting

Please see the attached Notice of the June 16, 2020 City Council regular meeting to take place virtually.

Warm Regards,

T’ebony C. Rosa

Deputy City Clerk

City of Greensboro

300 West Washington Street

Greensboro, NC 27401-3136

Office: 336.373.2397

Fax: 336.574.4003

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.