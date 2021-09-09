Notice for 9/14 BOE meeting

MEETING NOTICE

The Guilford County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC.

In alignment with public health guidelines for physical distancing in public school facilities, a lottery system will be used to determine 15 members of the public to attend the meeting in person. Prospective meeting attendees may call 336-370-8100 or email boardclerk@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardclerk@gcsnc.com> by 12 p.m. on Monday, September 13 to register for the lottery. Registrants should provide their full name, email address and a mobile/preferred contact phone number. A list of those selected by lottery to attend the meeting will be listed on the Board of Education’s meeting materials webpage<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2FPage%2F1811&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7Ce39a44ed053d4db0f8e508d973abd77e%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C…> by 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14.

Persons wanting to publicly address the Board of Education may register to do so by calling 336-370-8100 by 12 p.m. on Monday, September 13. A maximum of three (3) minutes is granted to each speaker, with a total of 30 minutes designated at the beginning of the meeting for all comments. Speakers will be admitted into the meeting room in the order in which their request was received. Speakers will be screened prior to building entry. Face coverings will be required and may be removed briefly during public speaking.

Written comments may also be submitted by sending an email to boardclerk@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardclerk@gcsnc.com?subject=PUBLIC%20COMMENTS%2C%2008%2F10%2F2021> by 12 p.m. on Monday, September 13 with the subject line “PUBLIC COMMENTS, 09/14/2021.” Comments received by email will be posted with the public meeting agenda.

