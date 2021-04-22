NOTICE – CITY COUNCIL TOWN HALL MEETINGS

Posted By: Greensboro 101 April 22, 2021 8:27 am

Please see the attached Notice for the City Council Town Hall Meetings on Monday, April 26th from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., and Monday, May 10th from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

pdf icon NOTICE-Town-Hall-Meetings.pdf
