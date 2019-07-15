No, WFMY, homicides in Greensboro are not up 31% this year.

WFMY and its reporter were asked to comment on this story, they did not respond.

A while ago, WFMY News2 was kicked off of Greensboro 101 for not meeting our expectations for journalism. We perceived them to place titillation above trustworthiness. We made the right call.

In a report last week by Marrisa Tansino, WFMY reported that homicides in Greensboro are up 31% this year compare to last year. That’s wrong.

Tansino reported:

The homicide rate in Greensboro is up 31 percent so far this year compared to this time last year. This time last year there had been 19 homicides, whereas so far this year there have been 21. Marrisa Tansino, WFMYNEWS2.COM, July 10, 2019

The difference between 19 and 21 is not the shocking 31 percent WFMY would have its audience believe. It is a less alarming 10.5 percent.

The error can be traced to the information provided to Tansino by the Greensboro Police Department which provided the correct number of homicides but incorrectly calculated the percentage change.

Record provided by The City of Greensboro to WFMY reporter Marrisa Tansino.

This is not an excuse for WFMY. A news organization is not a news organization if all they are doing is regurgitating the pronouncements of authorities. Substantiating and fact checking are basic necessities—double checking math included.

Update: The time of publication of the WFMY article has been corrected in this post.

