‘No Remorse Comedy Tour’ starring Mike Epps coming Saturday, Feb. 12

NO REMORSE COMEDY TOUR

MIKE EPPS BRINGS ALL-NEW SHOW TO GREENSBORO COLISEUM FEBRUARY 12 WITH COMEDIANS SOMMORE,

GARY OWEN, ARNEZ J, LAVELL CRAWFORD AND TONY ROCK

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Ticketmaster.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. (November 8, 2021) – Actor and comedian, Mike Epps, is set to bring the laughs to Greensboro once again with the NO REMORSE COMEDY TOUR. Performing at Greensboro Coliseum on Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Epps along with special guest host, Sommore, will deliver non-stop laughs along with some of comedy’s most talented and sought-after entertainers, including Gary Owen, Arnez J, Lavell Crawford and Tony Rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Ticketmaster.com. The all-star lineup will be sure to bring down the house with non-stop laughter for an unforgettable night of comedy!

Epps is currently starring in the Netflix comedy series "The Upshaws" with Wanda Sykes. Up next, Epps will be starring in "Last Friday," and portraying comedy legend, Richard Pryor, in Adam McKay's untitled L.A. Lakers drama series for HBO.

SHOW DETAILS

Showtime: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403

Lineup: Mike Epps, Sommore, Gary Owen, Arnez J, Lavell Crawford, Tony Rock

Ticket Prices: $59, $75, $99, $125, $250 (Not Including Fees)

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005B61DEB5574C

ABOUT MIKE EPPS

Mike Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. In spring 2018 Harper Collins published Epps’s autobiography called Unsuccessful Thug, written by Mike about his life and childhood; growing up in poverty and how comedy saved his life. He recently starred in the Amazon feature “Troup Zero” alongside Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan, in addition to the Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” with Eddie Murphy. Mike can next be seen in the upcoming comedies “The Trap” and “The House Next Door.” Since 2000, Epps steadily climbed his way up the stand-up comedy ranks when he was recognized by a national audience in 1995 for appearing on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam (which, years later, he would go on to host). Feature films includes “Next Friday,” “Friday after Next,” “All About the Benjamins,” “The Hangover,” “Girls Trip,” “Faster,” “Hancock,” “Lottery Ticket,” “Next Day Air,” “Roll Bounce,” “The Fighting Temptations”, the Resident Evil franchise, “Bait”, “How High,” “Dr. Dolittle 2,” “Talk to Me,” “Bessie,” “Repentance,” “Nina,” “Guess Who?” and “Jumping the Broom.”

Website: www.mikeepps.com<www.mikeepps.com>

Facebook: @realmikeepps<www.facebook.com/realmikeepps>

Instagram: @therealmikeepps<www.instagram.com/therealmikeepps/>

Twitter: @therealmikeepps

ABOUT SOMMORE

In her more than 20-year career, award-winning comedienne of “Chandelier Status,” Sommore, has become a trailblazer for women in the comedy business as one of the most successful comedians in the U.S. and abroad. Sommore has been featured in a number of hit films including “Soul Plane,” “Something New” and “Friday After Next.” Her all-new self-produced comedy special, “A Queen With No Spades” recently premiered on Showtime.

Website: www.sommore.com<www.sommore.com>

Facebook: @QueenSommore<www.facebook.com/QueenSommore/>

Twitter: @sommoresofunny<twitter.com/sommoresofunny?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor>

Instagram: @sommore<www.instagram.com/sommore/?hl=en>

ABOUT GARY OWEN

Having performed to sold-out audiences in all the major comedy clubs and theatres across the country, Gary Owen is one of America’s most beloved comedians, having been proclaimed by Ebony magazine as Black America’s “Favorite White Comedian.” Audiences can see Owen in his most recent comedy special, “I Got My Associates” currently on Showtime. Film credits include “Meet The Blacks,” “Think Like A Man,” “Think Like A Man Too,” “Ride Along,” “Little Man,” “Daddy Day Care,” and “College.”

Website: www.garyowen.com<www.garyowen.com>

Facebook: @GaryOwen<www.facebook.com/GaryOwen/>

Twitter: @garyowencomedy<twitter.com/garyowencomedy?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor>

Instagram: @garyowencomedy<www.instagram.com/garyowencomedy/?hl=en>

ABOUT ARNEZ J

Arnez J. is quickly emerging as one of the hottest comedic artists in the game, known for his highly entertaining standup without using profanity. Television appearances include Comedy Central’s “Make Me Laugh,” Showtime’s “Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam,” NBC’s “Friday Night Videos,” “The Mo’Nique Show,” his own BET “Comic View Grandstand Hour Special” and “Comedy Central Presents: Arnez J,” to name a few. His hilarious new comedy special “Racially Motivated” is available now on Netflix.

Facebook: @ArnezJComedy<www.facebook.com/ArnezJComedy/about/?ref=page_internal>

Twitter: @arnezjcomedy<twitter.com/arnezjcomedy?lang=en>

Instagram: @arnezjcomedy_<www.instagram.com/arnezjcomedy_/>

ABOUT LAVELL CRAWFORD

Lavell Crawford is quickly climbing the comedic ranks and becoming one of the hottest stars in the biz today. Lavell first gained national exposure on NBC’s hit reality series “Last Comic Standing.” His television appearances include “Workaholics” (Comedy Central), “Breaking Bad” (AMC), and “Chelsea Lately” (E! Entertainment), “Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam” (Showtime) and “Comic View” (BET), to name a few.

Website: www.comedianlavellcrawford.com<www.comedianlavellcrawford.com>

Facebook: @lavell.crawford.52<www.facebook.com/lavell.crawford.52>

Twitter: @Lavellthacomic

Instagram: @lavellsthacomic<www.instagram.com/lavellsthacomic/>

ABOUT TONY ROCK

Comedian, Actor, Producer Tony Rock is the hardest working man in show business. Rock has proven to be one of television’s best hosts having played the role of ringleader on HBO’s weekly stand-up comedy series “All Def Comedy,” NBA TV’s “The Warmup,” along with BET’s “Black Card Revoked” and “Apollo Live,” all while co-starring in his first primetime network series, CBS’ “Living Biblically.”

Website: www.tonyrockcomedy.com<nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Flinkprotect.cudasvc.com%2Furl%3Fa%3Dhttp%253a%252f%252fwww.tonyrockcomedy.com%26c%3DE%2C1%2CW9zlQenymnZCqttrHzoHS52Kz3aedfdosFxUx5KARKiwGDw…>

Facebook: @TonyRockComedy<nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FTONYROCKCOMEDY%3Fref%3Dhl&data=04%7C01%7Ceklass%40cumulus.com%7Cd237b2a2ca284fcb269008d924aeca99%7Ce5d6709fbecf4b058cee3…>

Twitter: @TonyRock<nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Ftonyrock&data=04%7C01%7Ceklass%40cumulus.com%7Cd237b2a2ca284fcb269008d924aeca99%7Ce5d6709fbecf4b058cee37f5a62617c4%7C0%7C0%7C…>

Instagram: @Tony_Rock<nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Ftony_rock%2F&data=04%7C01%7Ceklass%40cumulus.com%7Cd237b2a2ca284fcb269008d924aeca99%7Ce5d6709fbecf4b058cee37f5a62617c4%…>

