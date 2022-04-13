No Drone Zone 04 13 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems “No Drone Zone”

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2022) – The President of the United States will be visiting the City of Greensboro on April 14, 2022. During Presidential visits, various precautions are taken in an effort to assure not only the safety of the President, but the community as well.

The Greensboro Police Department in cooperation with the Secret Service is asking the local public to discontinue all flights of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems on April 14, 2022.

Small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) include but are not limited to model aircrafts, unmanned aircrafts (UA), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and are all commonly referred to as “Drones.” The Greensboro Police Department appreciates the support citizens continue to offer as we partner to keep our community safe.

