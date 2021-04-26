Nitro Circus rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Truist Field

NITRO CIRCUS SET TO REIGNITE EXPLOSIVE YOU GOT THIS TOUR

World-Famous Daredevils Coming to Winston-Salem

For Rescheduled Truist Field Show

Saturday, August 14th

All Tickets from Original 2020 Event Will Be Honored

Additional Tickets On-Sale Now

(Los Angeles, CA)- With thrill-loving fans clamoring to experience the exhilaration that only live action sports can deliver, Nitro Circus<nitrocircus.com/> is gearing up to make its highly-anticipated return this summer. Now Nitro Circus will bring the high-flying You Got This tour to Winston-Salem for a Saturday, August 14th show at Truist Field.

Be there live as Nitro Circus’ roster of elite athletes, including champion BMX and scooter rider Ryan Williams<www.instagram.com/rwillyofficial/?hl=en> as well as skilled professionals in freestyle motocross (FMX), skate and more, brave the world’s largest jumps. The legendary 45-foot Giganta ramp will launch athletes into the sky at 40 miles per hour while moto riders will send it 65-feet high. Nitro’s daredevils will also attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on new contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the envelope at every show with incredible new tricks never seen before. See a preview of the action here .

All tickets from Nitro Circus’ original 2020 Winston-Salem show will be honored on the new August 14th date. Additional tickets are also on sale now and are available at NitroCircus.com<nitrocircus.com/tour/north-america-you-got-this-2020/bbt-field-winston-salem/>.

“After the tremendous disappointment of having to postpone our North American tour for the past year, we are so excited to get back out on the road and deliver action-packed fun to live audiences again,” says Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus. “Every live show is an immediate adrenaline rush that must be experienced in person. The Nitro Circus athletes have missed the roar of a live crowd and can’t wait to reconnect with our amazing Winston-Salem fans this summer.”

Nitro Circus: You Got This will feature a packed roster of top international action sports athletes highlighted by Australia’s Ryan Williams, a dual threat on both BMX and scooter. Williams is already a four-time Nitro World Games winner as well as a three-time X Games gold medalist. Nitro ringleader Travis Pastrana considers him, “Hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today.”

Decorated U.S. BMX rider Kurtis Downs<www.instagram.com/kurtisdowns/?hl=en> will push Williams to raise his game every night. Last month Downs stunned America competing in TBS’ “Go-Big Show,”<www.facebook.com/gobigshowtbs/videos/go-big-show-kurtis-downs-finale/3011712049078279/> ultimately battling his way to the finals during the national broadcast. Mountain bike pro, Nitro Circus contraptions king and professional fun-haver Dusty Wygle<www.instagram.com/dustywygle/?hl=en> will also brave the Giganta ramp, dropping in with vehicles that have no business going airborne.

Aussie Jarryd McNeil<www.instagram.com/jarrydmcneil/?hl=en>, the first moto rider to win four consecutive X Games golds in a single discipline (just a small portion of his 15-medal trophy case) will lead Nitro’s FMX team. The moto lineup also includes fellow countryman Blake “Bilko” Williams<www.instagram.com/bilkofmx/?hl=en>, a multiple X Games medalist in his own right, American FMX legend Adam Jones<www.instagram.com/adamjones760/?hl=en>, Javier Villegas from Chile – an X Games medalist who has also podiumed at Nitro World Games – and more.

Fans looking to get an insider’s look at the You Got This tour can enjoy Mic’d Up Live, the Nitro Circus VIP experience. Mic’d Up Live offers fans under the helmet access to the biggest show in action sports. Hear from some of Nitro’s athletes as they talk to the VIP crowd prior from the top of the ramps and get their first-hand play-by-play as they fly through the air. Watch as they prepare for the show. Gain early entry, be the first to your section and get crowd-free access inside the venue before general doors open.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC

TRUIST FIELD

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14TH

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

GO TO NITROCIRCUS.COM<nitrocircus.com/tour/north-america-you-got-this-2020/bbt-field-winston-salem/> TO PURCHASE

Nitro Circus’ newly-rescheduled Winston-Salem show marks just the beginning of an extensive North American tour that will see the world-famous daredevils perform in 30 cities across the continent this year. The expanded trek will include several new markets that the action sports juggernaut has never visited before. Look for more details regarding Nitro Circus’ 2021 North American tour to be announced in the coming weeks.

For more Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to www.nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram<www.instagram.com/nitrocircus/?hl=en> and Facebook<www.facebook.com/NitroCircus/>. Athlete roster subject to change.



About Nitro Circus

Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon creating spectacular live events, progressive competitions, hit television programming and innovative digital offerings. With over three million tickets sold to date, linear content that has aired in over 60 countries and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of sports and entertainment. For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com<www.nitrocircus.com/>.

Nitro Circus is now part of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, a next-generation content company that lives at the nexus of sports, entertainment and lifestyle, combining the resources of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Nitro Rallycross and Thrill One Media. A multi-media platform founded in 2020, Thrill One is dedicated to creating mind-blowing action sports events and original content, fueled by the most daring athletes, talent and brands in thrill-based entertainment. Thrill One Sports & Entertainment also boasts one of the largest aggregate social audience in action sports, with over 40 million followers across its multiple brand pages and channels. Go to thrillone.com<cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthrillone.com%2F&esheet=52159710&newsitemid=20200116005766&lan=en-US&anchor=thrillone.com&index=5&md5=8593b1611ce64da6aa63c7ea2f1ad960> for additional information.



