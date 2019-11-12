Nitro Circus coming to BB&T Field on Friday, May 1



NITRO CIRCUS’ ACTION-PACKED “YOU GOT THIS” TOUR IS HEADED TO

BB&T FIELD IN WINSTON-SALEM, NC ON FRIDAY MAY 1, 2020

Winston-Salem, NC – As spring temperatures heat up so will the action as Nitro Circus<www.instagram.com/nitrocircus/> is headed across North America with its explosive ‘You Got This’<nitrocircus.com/tour/north-america-you-got-this-2020/> tour, and the only way to truly experience it is live. Witness Nitro’s thrill-loving daredevils brave the world’s largest jumps – including the world-renowned Giganta ramp, one of the largest action sports ramps in the world — as they launch close to five stories into the air. Be there live when they attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the limits with record-breaking attempts every night. This is the show of the year you cannot miss! Need a taste? Click here .

Looking for a behind the scenes experience with Nitro Circus? Welcome to Mic’d Up Live, the brand-new Nitro Circus VIP experience! Mic’d Up Live offers fans under the helmet access to the biggest show in action sports, getting you closer to the excitement than ever before. Hear from some of Nitro’s athletes as they talk to the VIP crowd while flying through the air and from the top of the ramps. Watch the athletes as they prepare for the show. Gain early entry, be the first to your section and get crowd-free access inside the venue before general doors open. Mic’d Up Live is the only way to truly immerse yourself in the high-adrenaline world of Nitro Circus.

Be the first to get the best seats in the house – tickets go on pre-sale Friday, November 15 at Ticketmaster.com. Sign up at NitroCircus.com<nitrocircus.com/tour/north-america-you-got-this-2020/>. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday December 6 at Ticketmaster.com, NitroCircus.com<nitrocircus.com/tour/north-america-you-got-this-2020/>, the Bridger Field House box office and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

Schedule:

Winston-Salem, NC, USA

BB&T Field

May 1st, 2020

For more Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to www.nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram<www.instagram.com/nitrocircus/?hl=en> and Facebook<www.facebook.com/NitroCircus/>.

About Nitro Circus

Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon producing hit television programming, critically acclaimed documentaries and innovative digital offerings. That success gave rise to the Nitro Circus Live tour. Created in 2010, Nitro Circus has since travelled across the planet, playing to sold-out stadiums on five continents. The company introduced an innovative breakthrough in 2016 with the debut of Nitro World Games, completely rebooting action sports competition in the process and then raised the bar once again in 2018 with Nitro Rallycross, a rejuvenation of four-wheel motorsports. With over three million tickets sold to date, television programming that has aired in over 60 countries, more than 25 million engaged fans across its social media platforms and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of sports and entertainment. For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com<www.nitrocircus.com>.



