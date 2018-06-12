Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N out Live coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Sept. 8

[GCC_A_1.blue copy]
NICK CANNON PRESENTS: WILD ‘N OUT LIVE
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 15 AT NickCannonWildnOutLive.com
Los Angeles, CA (June 12, 2018) – Based on the hugely successful TV Series created and hosted by Nick Cannon, AEG Presents announces the first full length tour, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live. The tour will feature stand up performances by fan favorite “Wild ‘N Out” cast members, live interaction with the audience as they participate in Wild ‘N Out’s most popular game segments with Nick and cast, and a live music performance from today’s most popular hip hop stars.
The 25 date tour will kick off on August 16 in Minneapolis, MN and hit major cities including a Saturday, Sept. 8 stop at Greensboro Coliseum.
VIP tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, June 13 at 10am local time on NickCannonWildnOutLive.com
Wild ‘N Out Live – Fall 2018
All dates and venues subject to change
Date
City
Venue
August 16, 2018
Minneapolis, MN
Target Center
August 17, 2018
Rosemont, IL
Allstate Arena
August 18, 2018
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
August 19, 2018
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
August 23, 2018
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
August 24, 2018
Boston, MA
TD Garden
August 25, 2018
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
August 26, 2018
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
September 6, 2018**
Columbus, OH
Schottenstein Center
September 7, 2018
Baltimore, MD
Royal Farms Arena
September 8, 2018
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Coliseum
September 9, 2018
Columbia, SC
Colonial Life Arena
September 14, 2018
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
September 15, 2018
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
September 16, 2018
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
September 20, 2018
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
September 21, 2018
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
September 22, 2018
Memphis, TN
FedEx Forum
September 23, 2018
Dallas, TX
Verizon Theatre
September 26, 2018
Denver, CO
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 28, 2018*
Los Angeles, CA
STAPLES Center
September 29, 2018*
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
September 30, 2018
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
October 5, 2018*
Portland, OR
Moda Center
October 6, 2018
Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena
*tickets on sale Noon local
**tickets on sale at 11am local
About AEG Presents
AEG Presents is one of the largest live music companies in the world. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 15 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Kenny Chesney; produce or support over 40 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival; and owns, manages or books more than 75 clubs and theaters. AEG Presents promotes more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, and Madison House Presents. For more information visit www.aegpresents.com
About Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon has entertained audiences in film, on television, on record, onstage and online for nearly 20 years. The talented artist continues to dominate all facets of entertainment as a comedian, host, actor, writer, director, executive producer, deejay, philanthropist and children’s book author.
While regularly making guest appearances on hit comedies such as 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Chappelle’s Show, Cannon was a series regular on Real Husbands of Hollywood and spent eight seasons as the host of NBC’s highly successful talent competition series America’s Got Talent. Additionally, he is the creator, producer, and host of the highly successful, fan-favorite MTV show Wild ‘N Out, which is gearing up for its 12th season this summer. Recently, he concluded a cross-country live tour with select Wild ‘N Out comics and improvisation artists. On the final night of the tour, Cannon set a record by selling out two cross-town arenas in a single market — the Show Place Arena in Maryland and the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. He contributed proceeds from the tour to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and to survivors of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
Nick Cannon is a creative and entrepreneurial force at the vanguard of his generation.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Kristen Foster
PMK*BNC
Kristen.Foster@pmkbnc.com<mailto:Kristen.Foster@pmkbnc.com>
Andrew Brown
Public Relations Manager
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Phone: (336) 373-7456
www.greensborocoliseum.com
