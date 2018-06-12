Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N out Live coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Sept. 8

[GCC_A_1.blue copy]

NICK CANNON PRESENTS: WILD ‘N OUT LIVE

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 15 AT NickCannonWildnOutLive.com

Los Angeles, CA (June 12, 2018) – Based on the hugely successful TV Series created and hosted by Nick Cannon, AEG Presents announces the first full length tour, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live. The tour will feature stand up performances by fan favorite “Wild ‘N Out” cast members, live interaction with the audience as they participate in Wild ‘N Out’s most popular game segments with Nick and cast, and a live music performance from today’s most popular hip hop stars.

The 25 date tour will kick off on August 16 in Minneapolis, MN and hit major cities including a Saturday, Sept. 8 stop at Greensboro Coliseum.

VIP tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, June 13 at 10am local time on NickCannonWildnOutLive.com . VIP packages which include premium seating, meet-and-greet opportunities, pre-show parties, and exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase. The tour dates go on sale to the public Friday, June 15 beginning at 10am local time. Please see below for full tour itinerary and details.

Wild ‘N Out Live – Fall 2018

All dates and venues subject to change

Date

City

Venue

August 16, 2018

Minneapolis, MN

Target Center

August 17, 2018

Rosemont, IL

Allstate Arena

August 18, 2018

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

August 19, 2018

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

August 23, 2018

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

August 24, 2018

Boston, MA

TD Garden

August 25, 2018

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

August 26, 2018

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

September 6, 2018**

Columbus, OH

Schottenstein Center

September 7, 2018

Baltimore, MD

Royal Farms Arena

September 8, 2018

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

September 9, 2018

Columbia, SC

Colonial Life Arena

September 14, 2018

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

September 15, 2018

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

September 16, 2018

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

September 20, 2018

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

September 21, 2018

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

September 22, 2018

Memphis, TN

FedEx Forum

September 23, 2018

Dallas, TX

Verizon Theatre

September 26, 2018

Denver, CO

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 28, 2018*

Los Angeles, CA

STAPLES Center

September 29, 2018*

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

September 30, 2018

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

October 5, 2018*

Portland, OR

Moda Center

October 6, 2018

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena

*tickets on sale Noon local

**tickets on sale at 11am local

About AEG Presents

AEG Presents is one of the largest live music companies in the world. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 15 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Kenny Chesney; produce or support over 40 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival; and owns, manages or books more than 75 clubs and theaters. AEG Presents promotes more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, and Madison House Presents. For more information visit www.aegpresents.com .

About Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon has entertained audiences in film, on television, on record, onstage and online for nearly 20 years. The talented artist continues to dominate all facets of entertainment as a comedian, host, actor, writer, director, executive producer, deejay, philanthropist and children’s book author.

While regularly making guest appearances on hit comedies such as 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Chappelle’s Show, Cannon was a series regular on Real Husbands of Hollywood and spent eight seasons as the host of NBC’s highly successful talent competition series America’s Got Talent. Additionally, he is the creator, producer, and host of the highly successful, fan-favorite MTV show Wild ‘N Out, which is gearing up for its 12th season this summer. Recently, he concluded a cross-country live tour with select Wild ‘N Out comics and improvisation artists. On the final night of the tour, Cannon set a record by selling out two cross-town arenas in a single market — the Show Place Arena in Maryland and the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. He contributed proceeds from the tour to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and to survivors of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Nick Cannon is a creative and entrepreneurial force at the vanguard of his generation.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Kristen Foster

PMK*BNC

Kristen.Foster@pmkbnc.com<mailto:Kristen.Foster@pmkbnc.com>

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com

