News Update: POSTPONED: NCWorks Hosts Mt. Zion Resource and Job Fair on May 14

UPDATE: This event has been postponed due to inclement weather predicted during the fair. A makeup date has not been scheduled yet.

NCWorks Hosts Mt. Zion Resource and Job Fair on May 14

GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2022) – NCWorks has partnered with YWCA, Job Corps, Oak Street Health, and others to host the Mt. Zion Resource and Job Fair from 12-4 pm, Saturday, May 14 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 753 E. Washington Dr., High Point.

Participating employers include:

* Boys & Girls Club

* Akzo Nobel

* Online Staffing

* AWP

* Jowat Group

* Fastenal

* Cascade Die Casting

* Michael Thomas

* FedEx

* Axalta

* Marsh Furniture

* OFS Brands

* On Time Staffing

* And many more

Families and individuals will receive information about resources available through NCWorks and other partners. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops, and staff, will be on-site to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.

