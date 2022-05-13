News Update: POSTPONED: NCWorks Hosts Mt. Zion Resource and Job Fair on May 14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Thaddeus Shore
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-297-9444 ext. 256
NCWorks Hosts Mt. Zion Resource and Job Fair on May 14
GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2022) – NCWorks has partnered with YWCA, Job Corps, Oak Street Health, and others to host the Mt. Zion Resource and Job Fair from 12-4 pm, Saturday, May 14 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 753 E. Washington Dr., High Point.
Participating employers include:
* Boys & Girls Club
* Akzo Nobel
* Online Staffing
* AWP
* Jowat Group
* Fastenal
* Cascade Die Casting
* Michael Thomas
* FedEx
* Axalta
* Marsh Furniture
* OFS Brands
* On Time Staffing
* And many more
Families and individuals will receive information about resources available through NCWorks and other partners. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops, and staff, will be on-site to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.
