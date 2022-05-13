News Update: POSTPONED: NCWorks Hosts Mt. Zion Resource and Job Fair on May 14

Posted By: Greensboro 101 May 13, 2022 12:14 pm

UPDATE: This event has been postponed due to inclement weather predicted during the fair. A makeup date has not been scheduled yet.

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Thaddeus Shore
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-297-9444 ext. 256

NCWorks Hosts Mt. Zion Resource and Job Fair on May 14
GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2022) – NCWorks has partnered with YWCA, Job Corps, Oak Street Health, and others to host the Mt. Zion Resource and Job Fair from 12-4 pm, Saturday, May 14 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 753 E. Washington Dr., High Point.

Participating employers include:

* Boys & Girls Club

* Akzo Nobel

* Online Staffing

* AWP

* Jowat Group

* Fastenal

* Cascade Die Casting

* Michael Thomas

* FedEx

* Axalta

* Marsh Furniture

* OFS Brands

* On Time Staffing

* And many more
Families and individuals will receive information about resources available through NCWorks and other partners. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops, and staff, will be on-site to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)
Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
Cell: 336-430-7525
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>


SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE