News Release: Zoom Event About Body Worn Cameras Set for April 28

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Latisha McNeil
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2295
Zoom Event About Body Worn Cameras Set for April 28
GREENSBORO, NC (April 19, 2021) – “Demystifying Body Worn Cameras” is the title of a Zoom meeting open to the public at 5:30 pm Wednesday, April 28.
Presented by the City’s Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/legislative/greensboro-criminal-justice-advisory-commission> with representatives from the Greensboro Police Department, the meeting covers NC’s body worn camera laws and the ‘who, what and when’ of body worn cameras in the state and in Greensboro.
Click this link<us02web.zoom.us/j/86293399243?pwd=U0U1NWNLOGhSUkZZL3FrakdMYjNaUT09#success> shortly before the meeting to participate.
# # #
Debby Davis
Communications Specialist
Communications & Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
336-373-3640
300 W. Washington St., Greensboro
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.