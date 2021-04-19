News Release: Zoom Event About Body Worn Cameras Set for April 28

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Zoom Event About Body Worn Cameras Set for April 28

GREENSBORO, NC (April 19, 2021) – “Demystifying Body Worn Cameras” is the title of a Zoom meeting open to the public at 5:30 pm Wednesday, April 28.

Presented by the City’s Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/legislative/greensboro-criminal-justice-advisory-commission> with representatives from the Greensboro Police Department, the meeting covers NC’s body worn camera laws and the ‘who, what and when’ of body worn cameras in the state and in Greensboro.

Click this link<us02web.zoom.us/j/86293399243?pwd=U0U1NWNLOGhSUkZZL3FrakdMYjNaUT09#success> shortly before the meeting to participate.

