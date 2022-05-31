News Release: Youth Leadership Greensboro Now Accepting Applications for 2022-23 Session

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Youth Leadership Greensboro Now Accepting Applications for 2022-23 Session

GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2022) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for Youth Leadership Greensboro (YLG), a leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Applications are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/YLG<www.greensboro-nc.gov/YLG>. The deadline to apply is August 19.

The program costs $80, and fee assistance is available. Participants will meet the first Wednesday of each month from 8:30 am to 3:30pm from October until April at the Barber Park Event Center. All sessions have been approved through Guilford County Schools and are considered an excused absence.

This program is for exceptional students who want to make a difference in the community by becoming better advocates and problem-solvers. It is designed by teens who have graduated from the program. Students will learn about local issues of concern. Past subjects include diversity, politics, media, health, law and justice, the economy, environment and advocacy.

For more information, contact Youth Development Director Britt Huggins at 336-373-7617 or britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov>.

