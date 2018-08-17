News Release: Youth Leadership Greensboro Now Accepting Applications for 2018-2019

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Youth Leadership Greensboro Now Accepting Applications for 2018-2019
GREENSBORO, NC (August 17, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for Youth Leadership Greensboro (YLG), a year-long leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Applications are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/YLG
The program costs $80, and fee assistance is available. This program is for students who want to make a difference in the community by becoming better advocates and problem-solvers. It is designed by teens who have graduated from the program. Students will learn about local issues of concern. Past subjects include diversity, politics, media, health, law and justice, the economy, environment and advocacy. Students will have six, full-day sessions from October to March, and will also work in small groups to explore one topic of interest more deeply.
For more information, contact Program Specialist Anna Hoy at 336-373-7757 or anna.hoy@greensboro-nc.gov.
