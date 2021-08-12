News Release: Youth Leadership Greensboro Applications Due September 24

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Britt Huggins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7617

Youth Leadership Greensboro Applications Due September 24

GREENSBORO, NC (August 12, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has extended the deadline to apply to join Youth Leadership Greensboro (YLG), a leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Applications are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ylg<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ylg>. The new deadline to apply is September 24.

The program costs $80, and fee assistance is available. Participants will meet from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm one Wednesday monthly October through March at the Barber Park Event Center. Participants are excused from classes by Guilford Country Schools. This program is for exceptional students who want to make a difference in the community by becoming better advocates and problem-solvers. It is designed by teens who have graduated from the program. Students will learn about local issues of concern. Past subjects included diversity, politics, media, health, law and justice, the economy, environment and advocacy.

For more information about the program, contact Youth Development Director Britt Huggins at britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7617. For more City of Greensboro COVID-safe in-person, socially distant, and virtual activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.