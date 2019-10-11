News Release: Youth Basketball Registration is Now Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Youth Basketball Registration is Now Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation youth basketball registration is now underway for children ages 5-16 at all community recreation centers<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers> except Trotter. Registration is $50 per participant and ends November 30, or when the league is full.

Regular season games will begin in January. Children will be placed on teams based on their age. Parents or caregivers may register children at their neighborhood recreation center during normal business hours. Parents must show a copy of the child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fnays.org%2fpaysonline%2f&____isexternal=true> (PAYS) membership card. To receive a PAYS card, parents or caregivers must watch a video and pay $5 fee. Visit the National Alliance for Youth Sports website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fnays.org%2fpaysonline%2f&____isexternal=true> for more information.

For more information about youth basketball, contact Mel Melton at 336-373-7502.

