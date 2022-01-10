News Release: Youth Baseball Registration Now Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Youth Baseball Registration Now Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2022) – The Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for its spring Youth Baseball league. The program costs $35 for children in age groups 5-6 and 7-8 and $50 for ages 9-10, 11-12, and 13-15. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/baseball<www.greensboro-nc.gov/baseball>. The deadline to sign up is February 18.

First-time participants must register in person and verify the child’s age between 9 am and 5 pm weekdays at the Athletics Division office at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St. Parents and caregivers are required to complete the Parents Association for Youth Sports (PAYS) program prior to registration. Visit the PAYS website<www.nays.org/paysonline/how-it-works.cfm> for to complete the course.

Children in the 5-6 and 7-8 age groups will play five games. Older age groups will play eight. Read the Player and Parent Resource Guide<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Player-and-Parent-Resource-Guide> for additional league information.

See the latest league COVID-19 protocols at www.greensboro-nc.gov/baseball<www.greensboro-nc.gov/baseball>. For more information about Youth Baseball, contact Assistant Athletic Director Phil Hardin at phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2955.

