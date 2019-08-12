News release: Youth Auditions for “The Princess and the Goblin” will be September 4-5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Youth Auditions for “The Princess and the Goblin” will be September 4-5

GREENSBORO, NC (August 12, 2019) – The Drama Center will hold auditions for actors ages 7-15 for “The Princess and the Goblin” from 5-6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5, in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

No experience is necessary. The show will be held at the Odell Auditorium at Greensboro College October 11-13.

For more information, contact Rosina Whitfield at rosina.whitfield@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:rosina.whitfield@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2728.

