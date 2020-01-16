News Release: Youth Auditions for ‘Rainbow Fish’ will be February 4-5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Youth Auditions for ‘Rainbow Fish’ will be February 4-5
GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2020) – The Drama Center Children’s Theatre will hold auditions for the musical “Rainbow Fish” from 5-7 pm, February 4 and 5, at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Auditions are open to all children ages 7-16. No experience is necessary.
The musical is based on the popular children’s story by Marcus Pfister. Children should prepare a song and bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. There will be cold readings from the script and an improvisation.
For more information about the Drama Center, visit www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or call 336-335-6426.
