News Release: You May Qualify for Reimbursement Due to a Residential Sewer Backup

You May Qualify for Reimbursement Due to a Residential Sewer Backup

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2021) – If you experience a sewer backup in your home after February 1, you may be eligible to receive assistance from the City for damages. Under its new Sanitary Sewer Backup Policy (SSBP), which goes into effect February 1, you may be reimbursed for damages if the backup was caused by a City sewer main blockage.

Residential backups generally mean a house may not be in compliance with state plumbing codes, which require a backwater valve along a house’s underground service line. This valve prevents sewage from getting into your home’s plumbing.

Reimbursement for damages caused by a sewer backup may be offered by the City if you meet these criteria:

* The backup was caused by a blockage in the City’s underground sewer main line and not in the connection to your house’s underground service line.

* This is the first sewer backup at that address since February 1.

* You sign a release waiving any further claims against the City and its staff in exchange for payment.

* You agree to install and maintain a backwater valve in your service line to prevent future problems.

Visit this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/customer-service-for-residents-and-businesses/sanitary-sewer-backup-policy> for more information about the policy. Questions? Call the City’s Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489).

