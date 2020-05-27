News Release: Yard Waste Collection, Landfill Fees Returning to Normal June 1

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Marriott

Yard Waste Collection, Landfill Fees Returning to Normal June 1

Greensboro, NC (May 27, 2020) – The City of Greensboro will return to the regular residential yard waste collection schedule on Monday, June 1. Residents should continue to limit their yard waste to a total of 10 bags, bundles or cans. Keep bundles and limbs to five feet or less, and cans and bags to less than 50 pounds.

Yard waste fees at the White Street Landfill will also return to normal on June 1. Cars are charged a flat fee of $10 per trip. Vans, passenger vans, pickup trucks and non-dumping trailers are charged a flat fee of $12 per trip.

The landfill will return to normal operating hours of Mondays to Fridays from 7:50 am to 4:50 pm, and Saturdays from 7 am to 1 pm on Monday, June 8.

Residents should continue to call the City Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489) to make an appointment for collection of any bulk items, such as furniture, mattresses and appliances.

