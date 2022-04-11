News Release: Yanceyville Street Railroad Crossing Closure Begins April 12

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372
Yanceyville Street Railroad Crossing Closure Begins April 12
GREENSBORO, NC (April 11, 2022) – Beginning at 7 am Tuesday, April 12, and continuing through Friday, April 15, the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing on Yanceyville Street between Rankin Road and Phipps Street will be closed to replace the track. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes to avoid the area. Work schedules may change due to weather.
