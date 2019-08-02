News Release: Yanceyville Street and Old Jones Road Closed Next Week

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 2, 2019

Yanceyville Street and Old Jones Road Closed Next Week

GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2019) – The following streets will be closed next week:

What: Old Jones Road from Temple Street to Belmont Street
When: August 6 and 7, 9 am to 4 pm
Why: Utility installation

What: Yanceyville Street from Textile Drive to East Cornwallis Drive
When: Saturday, August 10, 7 am to 5 pm
Why: Milling and paving of street

