News Release: y Celebrates Arbor Day November 16

City Celebrates Arbor Day November 16

GREENSBORO, NC (November 8, 2018) – Greensboro will get a little greener on November 16 when community volunteers and City staff gather to plant trees at the Greensboro Interactive Resource Center (IRC), 407 E. Washington St. The event is scheduled in recognition of the City’s Arbor Day and IRC’s campus renovation. Tree planting begins at 1 pm following City Councilmember Michelle Kennedy’s reading of the proclamation of Arbor Day in Greensboro.

This planting helps the City meet criteria for designation as a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation. Greensboro has maintained this certification for the past 27 years. The program provides the framework for community forestry management for cities and towns across America.

