News Release: Xperience @ Caldcleugh Offers Fall STEAM, Gardening and Music Classes

Xperience @ Caldcleugh Offers Fall STEAM, Gardening and Music Classes

GREENSBORO, NC (August 17, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is rolling out new Xperience @ Caldcleugh programs for kids and teens at 1700 Orchard St. Registration is required for the following free programs:

* Full STEAM Ahead – Wednesdays, September 1 to November 17, 4-6 pm

For ages 8-14. These interactive and hands-on classes will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) development. Register online<www.signupgenius.com/go/5080b4dabae2da2f94-xperience>.

* Kids in the Garden – Thursdays, September 2, October 7, November 4, and December 2, 4-5 pm

For ages 6-10. Learn about extended growing seasons, make your own green houses and more with Ms. Shelli. Register online<www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-in-the-garden-tickets-157737351665?fbclid=IwAR1OrcuCrz238sopGFlP4-f8YQSHXF9W44XxwWJHASH3QkwSdiWjIcNdChg>.

* Little Music Makers – Wednesdays, September 8 to October 6, 10-10:45 am

For ages 3-6. Participants will be introduced to several instruments over a five-week period while they explore rhythm, movement, and develop coordination with Ms. Shelli. Register online<www.eventbrite.com/e/little-music-makers-tickets-157699680991?fbclid=IwAR3P3kAyv7_5bVF3vymitVcjbiuhSZ3f7O_zFD8yrZ_gcbwAh1RhwRTy29M>.

For more information about these programs, contact Youth Development Director Britt Huggins at britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7617. For more City of Greensboro COVID-safe in-person, socially distant, and virtual activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>.

