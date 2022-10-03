News Release: Wythe Street Will Be Closed October 5-7

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega
Wythe Street Will Be Closed October 5-7
GREENSBORO, NC (October 3, 2022) – Wythe Street between Willow Road and Ivy Heights will be closed 9 am to 4 pm, October 5-7 for utility installation. Drivers should avoid the area.
Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.
Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects> to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.
