News Release: Winston Street Homicide Investigation

Winston Street Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 14, 2019) – at approximately 9:46 a.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to 300 block of Winston Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival police located one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing. This incident has been ruled as the City’s seventh (7th) homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

