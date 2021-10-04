News Release: Windsor Recreation Center Hosts Saturday Morning Art

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Windsor Recreation Center Hosts Saturday Morning Art

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer Saturday Morning Art for children 5-12 from 11 am to 12:30 pm, October 16, November 13, and December 18. The cost is $5. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?Action=Start&SubAction=&keyword=WNDSMAFA>.

NC A&T art students will guide students through a fun and relaxing painting session. Space is limited to ensure proper social distancing. Snacks will be provided.

For more information, contact Windsor Recreation Center Supervisor Erica Chadwick at eric.chadwick@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:eric.chadwick@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-5845.

