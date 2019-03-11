News Release: Win a Free Week of Summer Camp at Parks and Recreation Fair March 22

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Win a Free Week of Summer Camp at Parks and Recreation Fair March 22

GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2019) – One family will win one free week of Parks and Recreation summer camp, up to a $250 value, at this year’s Summer Camp Fair. Residents must attend the fair to enter. It will be held from 5:30-7 pm, Friday, March 22, at Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Dr.

The winner can use the free week on tuition at Greensboro Sportsplex’s All Stars Day Camp, Recreation Center Day Camp, Xtreme Teen Adventure Week, Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp, Camp Joy, or Drama Center Theatre Camp sessions soley run by Parks and Recreation. The prize cannot be used for Arts Ignite or the Musical Theatre Week camps. The prize must be redeemed by June 1, 2019. See official rules<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=41750> for details.

Learn more about Parks and Recreation summer camps and register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summercamp<www.greensboro-nc.gov/summercamp>.

