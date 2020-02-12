News Release: Win a Free Week of Summer Camp at Parks and Recreation Fair February 28

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Win a Free Week of Summer Camp at Parks and Recreation Fair February 28

GREENSBORO, NC (February 12, 2020) – Parks and Recreation is giving away one free week of summer camp, up to a $250 value, at this year’s Summer Camp Fair. The first 100 families in attendance will also receive free summer survival kits of Parks and Recreation swag. The camp fair will be held 5:30-7 pm, Friday, February 28, at Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Dr. All Parks and Recreation summer camps will be open for registration March 2.

The Camp Fair will give parents a chance to peruse the City’s summer offerings. Residents must attend the fair to enter the summer camp giveaway. The winner can use the free week on tuition at Greensboro Sportsplex’s All Stars Day Camp, Recreation Center Day Camp, Xtreme Teen Adventure Week, Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp, Junior Lifeguard Camp, or Camp Joy sessions solely run by Parks and Recreation. The prize cannot be used for Arts Ignite or the Musical Theatre Week camps. The prize must be redeemed by June 1, 2019. See official rules <www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=41750> for details.

Learn more about summer camps and register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summercamps<www.greensboro-nc.gov/summercamps>.

