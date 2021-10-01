News Release: White Street Lane Closures Begin October 4

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

White Street Lane Closures Begin October 4

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2021) – Beginning Monday, October 4, and continuing through Tuesday, November 30, White St. between 100 feet west of EWO Church Rd. to 100 feet east of Wellington Dr. will have occasional lane closures and delays from 7 am to 4 pm daily due to water line rehabilitation work.

See map for locations. For more information, contact City contractor Mainlining at 443-790-3774 or its 24-hour emergency number 336-402-5253. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/water-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

