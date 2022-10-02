News Release: Westover Terrace Lane Closures Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josh Hawks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6280

Westover Terrace Lane Closures Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (October 2, 2022) – Westover Terrace will be closed between Green Valley Road and W Wendover Avenue due to a water main break. The job is expected to be completed by 6 pm.

Directional signs and traffic cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects> to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

For water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact area, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.

# # #

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

NC Environmental Educator

Public Education Coordinator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406