News Release: West Friendly Avenue Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Break

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mike Strader

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-0779

West Friendly Avenue Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Break

GREENSBORO, NC (February 5, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had an 16-inch water main break this evening on W. Friendly Ave. near the intersection of Westridge Rd. Water crews will be on site until approximately 6 am tomorrow morning to replace the water line’s broken section. All four lanes of traffic have been closed on W. Friendly Ave. between Starmount Dr. and Plummer Dr. and will remain closed until the work is complete. Motorists should avoid the area if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zone.

# # #

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

NC Environmental Educator

Public Education Coordinator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.