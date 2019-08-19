News Release: Waterline Epoxy Rehabilitation Lane Closures on August 21

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Waterline Epoxy Rehabilitation Lane Closures on August 21

GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2019) – Beginning Wednesday, August 21 through Tuesday, October 15 the area near the intersection of US 29 North and Ryan Street will have occasional lanes closures and delays from 8:30 am-4 pm daily due to waterline rehabilitation work. These closures are part of the Waterline Epoxy Project.

Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterRehab>

