News Release: Water Service Interruption beginning Sunday, August 18

Water Service Interruption beginning Sunday, August 18
GREENSBORO, NC (August 15, 2019) – Beginning Sunday, August 18 some customers will experience water service interruptions due to the Horsepen Creek Road Water Line Relocation project. Service interruptions will begin at 7 am and last until 3 pm. The areas impacted are listed below.
* Parkside Townhomes located at 3008 Horse Pen Creek Rd.
* All address on Dressage Drive and Canterwood Drive
* Greensboro Country Club located at 4815 Carlson Dairy Rd.
* 2907 Horse Pen Creek Rd.
* Caldwell Academy located at 2900 & 2901 Horse Pen Creek Rd.
Motorists are encouraged to use other routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute chaniges in the work schedule.
