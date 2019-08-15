News Release: Water Service Interruption beginning Sunday, August 18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Water Service Interruption beginning Sunday, August 18

GREENSBORO, NC (August 15, 2019) – Beginning Sunday, August 18 some customers will experience water service interruptions due to the Horsepen Creek Road Water Line Relocation project. Service interruptions will begin at 7 am and last until 3 pm. The areas impacted are listed below.

* Parkside Townhomes located at 3008 Horse Pen Creek Rd.

* All address on Dressage Drive and Canterwood Drive

* Greensboro Country Club located at 4815 Carlson Dairy Rd.

* 2907 Horse Pen Creek Rd.

* Caldwell Academy located at 2900 & 2901 Horse Pen Creek Rd.

Motorists are encouraged to use other routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute chaniges in the work schedule.

