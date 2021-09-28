News Release: Water Service Disconnection Procedures Resume October 4

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mark Chester

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2639

Water Service Disconnection Procedures Resume October 4

GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2021) – Water Resources will resume normal water cut off procedures for non-payment of water bills starting October 4, using a phased approach. This means that accounts with a high balance and no payment received or accounts not covered under a payment plan will be disconnected first. Water Resources staff urge customers to pay any amount possible toward their monthly bills and to establish payment plans for the balance.

To help, the department has instituted several payment options such as an installment plan and a “promise-to-pay” plan. Learn more on this Water Resources Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/customer-service-for-residents-and-businesses/paying-your-bill>. With an installment plan, repayments of a past due account can be spread out over six months. A “promise-to-pay” plan is for short-term extensions for one bill.

Payment plans can be arranged by calling the City’s Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489) on Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.

The following utility bill payment options are available:

* Online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterBill<www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterBill>

* By credit or debit card by phone at 336-373-IPAY (4729)

* By Bank Draft

* By Mail (City of Greensboro, PO Box 1170, Greensboro, NC 27402-1170)

* In person or use the payment drop-box located at the J. Edward Kitchen Operations Center, 2602 S. Elm-Eugene St.

* In person at the Melvin Municipal Office Building at 300 W. Washington St.

There is no convenience fee charged for paying online or by phone.

Need financial assistance paying your City water and sewer bill? To learn more about the grants available under the federal Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance Program (ERAUP) by visiting Guilford County Web page<www.guilfordcountync.gov/services/grants/emergency-rental-and-utilities-assistance-grant-program> or calling 336-641-3000 on Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 5 pm.

City water service disconnections for lack of payment were temporarily stopped March, 2020 due to COVID-19.

###

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

NC Environmental Educator

Public Education Coordinator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.