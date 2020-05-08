News Release: Water Resources Encourages Flushing of Plumbing in Underused Buildings

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Water Resources Encourages Flushing of Plumbing in Underused Buildings

GREENSBORO, NC (May 8, 2020) – Water Resources encourages building owners, property managers, and homeowners to flush the water inside any property after a prolonged shutdown or in a vacancy situation during the North Carolina stay-at-home order. This prevents water stagnation, which can lead to taste and odor issues and flushing ensures the water is safe before normal use resumes.

Water Resources also recommends running cold water for an extended period in vacant buildings and conducting another thorough flush before occupants return to the building. A thorough flush includes running water for 10 to 30 minutes through all fixtures (e.g., hose bibs, faucets, showerheads, toilets, washing machines, appliances, etc.) and removing aerators when possible.

Additionally, Water Resources recommends building owners, property managers, and homeowners review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention<www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html> and the American Water Works Association<www.awwa.org/Resources-Tools/Resource-Topics/Coronavirus#10681543-shutoffs-and-return-to-service-guidance> guidelines and information about returning facility and building water systems to service during a prolonged shutdown, including information for particular businesses and vulnerable populations.

Customers with questions or concerns about their water during the COVID-19 emergency or any other time may contact the City’s Contact Center at 336-373-2489.

