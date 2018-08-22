News Release: Water Resources Department Celebrates World Water Week August 26-31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Water Resources Department Celebrates World Water Week August 26-31

GREENSBORO, NC (August 22, 2018) – Join the fun and help celebrate World Water Week August 26-31 by visiting the Greensboro Children’s Museum on August 29 from 1-5pm. Come float through the Museum and participate in water themed activities designed for pre-school to middle school aged children. Children will participate in the A-Maze-ing Water activity that shows children how pollution impacts our water and a wildflower seed paper origami craft that teaches children how plants have a positive impact on water quality. At 4pm, there will be a special read aloud of Tap Tap Boom Boom by Elizabeth Bluemle, a story that describes how the sound and movement of thunderstorms brings communities together. The read aloud is accompanied by a rain stick craft. Admission fees to the Museum apply however the activities are free of charge. The Greensboro Children’s Museum is located at 220 N. Church St, Greensboro, NC 27401.This event is hosted by the City of Greensboro Water Resources Department and Stormwater SMART.

