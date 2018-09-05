News Release: Water Resources and Guilford Soil and Water Conservation District hosts annual Poster Contest

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Latoya Harris

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4601

Water Resources and Guilford Soil and Water Conservation District hosts annual Poster Contest

GREENSBORO, NC (September 5, 2018) – Beginning September 10 through February 15, the City of Greensboro and Guilford Soil and Water Conservation District host their annual Poster Contest for students grades K-5. This years’ theme for grades K-2 is “Water is Life” and the theme for grades 3-5 is “The Living Soils.” Winners of the contest receive recognition at a City Council or County Commissioners meeting and are awarded certificates and cash prizes. Students may participate individually or through their school. Schools that participate in the contest can request classroom visits to receive lessons that correlate with the poster contest themes. To register for the K-2 contest visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Posters and to register for the 3-5 contest visit Guilford Soil and Water .

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336- 373-4601; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.