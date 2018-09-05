News Release: Water Resources and Guilford Soil and Water Conservation District hosts annual Poster Contest

Posted By: Greensboro 101 September 5, 2018 4:02 pm

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Latoya Harris
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4601

Water Resources and Guilford Soil and Water Conservation District hosts annual Poster Contest

GREENSBORO, NC (September 5, 2018) – Beginning September 10 through February 15, the City of Greensboro and Guilford Soil and Water Conservation District host their annual Poster Contest for students grades K-5. This years’ theme for grades K-2 is “Water is Life” and the theme for grades 3-5 is “The Living Soils.” Winners of the contest receive recognition at a City Council or County Commissioners meeting and are awarded certificates and cash prizes. Students may participate individually or through their school. Schools that participate in the contest can request classroom visits to receive lessons that correlate with the poster contest themes. To register for the K-2 contest visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Posters and to register for the 3-5 contest visit Guilford Soil and Water.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator
Department of Water Resources
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336- 373-4601; Fax: 336-412-6305
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE