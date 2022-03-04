News Release: Water Rehabilitation Project Lane Closures Begin March 7

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Water Rehabilitation Project Lane Closures Begin March 7

GREENSBORO, NC (March 4, 2022) – Beginning Monday, March 7, and continuing through Wednesday, August 31, the following areas will have occasional lane closures and delays from 7 am to 4 pm daily due to water line rehabilitation work:

* Lincoln Street from E. Gate City Boulevard to Gorrell Street

* Duke Street from Douglas Street to Gorrell Street

* Gorrell Street from S. O.Henry Boulevard to Lincoln Street

* S. O.Henry Boulevard from Gorrell Street to McConnell Road

* McConnell Road from E. Washington Street to S. English Street

* Gillespie Street from E. Market Street to McConnell Road.

See map for locations. These closures are part of a Waterline Rehabilitation Project. For more information, contact City contractor Mainlining at 443-790-3774 or at the 24-hour emergency number 336-402-5253. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/water-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.



