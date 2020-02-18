News Release: Water Rehab Work Affects Golden Gate Drive Traffic Beginning February 19

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jay Guffey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7779

Water Rehab Work Affects Golden Gate Drive Traffic Beginning February 19

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2020) – Beginning 8 am Wednesday, February 19, the intersection of Golden Gate Drive and State Street will be closed due to water rehabilitation work. The job runs from 8 am to 5 pm Wednesday and Thursday, February 20.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule. Questions? Call Jay Guffey at 336-373-7779.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterRehab>.

# # #

Aimee Walker, PMP, Business Manager

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7753; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136. Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.