News Release: Water Quality Preventative Maintenance Program to begin March 9

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Dell Harney

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7900

Water Quality Preventative Maintenance Program to begin March 9

GREENSBORO, NC (February 25, 2020) – Beginning on March 9, the water utilities of Archdale, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Randleman, Reidsville, and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority will conduct a routine water quality preventative maintenance program. This process will involve temporarily using chlorine instead of chloramines to disinfect our drinking water. This switch is important to maintain the safety of our drinking water and to optimize the water quality in distribution systems.

The switch to chlorine will continue until May 11.

During this time, some users may notice temporary water taste or odor differences. This is a normal part of the transition and the water quality will not be impacted. Both chlorinated and chloraminated water are safe for drinking, cooking, and other general uses. Specialized industries such as medical facilities offering kidney dialysis, fish tanks and pond owners, and some businesses that use water in their production process, should take precautions. Some may require adjustments to their current filtration and treatment systems.

For more information, visit this City Web<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/water-system/water-quality-preventative-maintenance-program> page or call the Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

# # #

Aimee Walker, PMP, Business Manager

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7753; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136. Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.