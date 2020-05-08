News Release: Water Quality Preventative Maintenance Program Ends May 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Dell Harney

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6240

Water Quality Preventative Maintenance Program Ends May 11

GREENSBORO, NC (May 8, 2020) – This month, the water utilities of Archdale, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Randleman, Reidsville, and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority will end the routine water quality preventative maintenance program. Starting May 11, Greensboro will switch from chlorine back to chloramines, which is the standard disinfectant in the drinking water and will take about five days. This program is important to maintain the safety of the drinking water and optimize the water quality in distribution systems.

Both chlorinated and chloraminated water are safe for drinking, cooking, and other general uses. Specialized industries such as medical facilities offering kidney dialysis, fish tanks and pond owners, and some businesses that use water in their production process, should take precautions with the switch back to chloramines as it may require adjustments to their current filtration and treatment systems.

For more information, visit this City Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/water-system/water-quality-preventative-maintenance-program> or call the Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

# # #

Laine Roberts, Public Education Coordinator

NC Environmental Educator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro

P: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[email]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.