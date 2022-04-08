News Release: Water Quality Preventative Maintenance Program Ends April 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Water Quality Preventative Maintenance Program Ends April 11

GREENSBORO, NC (April 8, 2022) – This month, the water utilities of Archdale, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Randleman, Reidsville, and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority will end the routine water quality preventative maintenance program.

Starting April 11, Greensboro will switch from chlorine back to chloramines, which is a federal and state standard disinfectant for drinking water. The process will take about five days.

Both chlorinated and chloraminated water are safe for drinking, cooking, and other general uses. Specialized industries such as medical facilities offering kidney dialysis, fish tanks and pond owners, and some businesses that use water in their production process, should take precautions with the switch back to chloramines as it may require adjustments to their current filtration and treatment systems.

This Water Quality Preventative Maintenance program is important to maintain the safety of the drinking water and optimize the water quality in distribution systems.

For more information, visit this City Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/water-system/water-quality-preventative-maintenance-program> or call the Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

