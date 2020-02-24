News Release: Water Maintenance Work Affects Summit Avenue Traffic Beginning February 25

image005.png@01D5E8B2.FC7C87A0“/>

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Justin Reynolds

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-327-4298

Water Maintenance Work Affects Summit Avenue Traffic Beginning February 25

GREENSBORO, NC (February 24, 2020) – Beginning 8 am Tuesday, February 25, the southbound lane of Summit Avenue and Hicone Road will be closed due to water maintenance work. The job runs from 8 am to 8 pm Tuesday, February 25.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule. Questions? Call Justin Reynolds at 336-327-4298.

