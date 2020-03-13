News Release: Water Line Work Affects Burlington Road Traffic Beginning March 16

image005.png@01D5E8B2.FC7C87A0“/>

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mike Strader

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7389

Water Line Work Affects Burlington Road Traffic Beginning March 16

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13) – Beginning Monday, March 16, from 9 am to 4 pm the following areas will have lane closures due to water line work:

* South bound and east bound left lanes in the 4300 block of Burlington Road

* The turning lane at the intersection of Burlington and Old Burlington roads

Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

Aimee Walker, PMP, Business Manager

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7753; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136. Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.