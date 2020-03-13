News Release: Water Line Work Affects Burlington Road Traffic Beginning March 16

image005.png@01D5E8B2.FC7C87A0“/>
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mike Strader
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7389
Water Line Work Affects Burlington Road Traffic Beginning March 16
GREENSBORO, NC (March 13) – Beginning Monday, March 16, from 9 am to 4 pm the following areas will have lane closures due to water line work:
* South bound and east bound left lanes in the 4300 block of Burlington Road
* The turning lane at the intersection of Burlington and Old Burlington roads
Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
Aimee Walker, PMP, Business Manager
Water Resources Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7753; Fax: 336-412-6305
PO Box 3136. Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.